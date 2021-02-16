Global Protein Sequencing Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights:

The global protein sequencing market held a market value of USD 892.5 million in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. Protein sequencing is mainly used to separate peptides and detect the amount and composition of amino acid residues. The factors such as growing focus on target-based drug development by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies,

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6828

growing financial support by the public and private sector for proteomic research, and advancements in clinical mass spectrometry and analytical techniques are anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2015, the National Cancer Institute offered grants for the Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium (CPTAC) program. Despite the drivers, the high cost associated with infrastructure and instruments may hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

ALSO READ :https://jacksonemma948.blogspot.com/2021/01/protein-sequencing-market-to-surge-at.html

On a regional basis, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global protein sequencing market owing to the rising application of protein sequencing in proteomic research, the development of protein sequencing, and the availability of research funding in the region. Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest position in the global protein sequencing market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the increasing proteomics research and the availability of funding and infrastructure for research. For instance, in July 2017, Biognosys, a leading proteomics company based in Switzerland raised funds of about USD 5 million for making proteomics a broader segment in the life science research market. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region owing to the growing government funding for healthcare, rising R&D expenditure, and growing number of biopharmaceutical companies. The Middle East and Africa has the lowest share of the global protein sequencing market owing to rising government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

ALSO READ :https://ext-5523796.livejournal.com/145659.html

Segmentation:

The global protein sequencing market has been segmented into products and services, technology, application, and end user.

By products and services, the market has been segmented into reagent and consumables, instruments, analysis products/software, and protein sequencing services. The instrument segment has been further segmented into mass spectrometry instruments and Edman degradation sequencers. The reagents and consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the protein sequencing products market in 2017. The factors such as ongoing advancements in protein sequencing technologies and the rising number of sequencing procedures are expected to boost the growth of the segment.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into mass spectrometry and Edman degradation.

By application, the market has been segmented into biotherapeutics, genetic engineering, and others. The biotherapeutics segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/used-vehicle-market-driven-by-growing-demand-for-suvs-in-asia-pacific-2021-major-key-players-downstream-analysis-covid-19-pandemic-impact-regional-classification-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-02-02

The market, by end user, has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutes and research centers, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global protein sequencing market are Proteome Factory, Bioinformatics Solutions, Charles River Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Rapid Novor Inc., Selvita, SGS, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corporation.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cutting-pipe-and-perforating-pipe-drilling-tools-market-competitive-analysis-research-report-business-prospect-global-industry-share-and-explosive-growth-opportunity-2021—2023-2021-01-12

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]