Global Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Insights

Autoimmune diseases are on the rise, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is no exception. Although CIDP is a rare disease, it has been growing in prevalence. Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy is a rare autoimmune disorder wherein the body’s immune system attacks the myelin causing

various symptoms such as numbness, weakness, and a lack of certain reflexes. Market Research Future has dedicated studied the market to its full extent for the forecast period between 2018 and 2023. In 2017, the market was observed to have reached a market value of USD 2723.42 Mn. MRFR ascertains that the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market is due to register growth at a CAGR of 6.2%. This projection is likely to lead the market toward an upward trend and result in a market value of USD 3907.17 Mn by the end of the assessment period in 2023.

Autoimmune diseases have been witnessed to be increasing in prevalence. According to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, nearly 50 Mn Americas were recorded to have been suffering from autoimmune diseases in 2017. The cause of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy has not yet been identified and can occur in any individual regardless of genetic makeup. This has directly resulted in an increase in research and development with regards to treatment. For the chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market, growth is expected to induced by the increasing R&D related to plasma-derived medicines.

Market Segmentation

The market structure which has been determined by various components in MRFR’s report has been segmented on the basis of treatment & diagnosis, route of administration, end-user, and region. Treatment and diagnosis of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy have been segmented into treatment and diagnosis. The treatment segment which holds the most significant share of the market is sub-segmented into corticosteroids, intravenous

immunoglobin (IVIG), plasmapheresis (plasma exchange), physiotherapy, and others. The treatment segment is also growing at the highest CAGR of 6.32% during the review period due to rising demand for effective treatments for CIDP. Among the various sub-segments, the IVIG sub-segment has achieved a leadership status due to the preference for IVIG as the first line of treatment for CIDP.

End-users in the chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market have been segmented into specialty neurological clinics, hospitals, research & academic laboratories, and others. Hospitals have amassed a 49% share of the global market due to their widespread presence and the preference for hospitals among patients. However, patients are increasingly seeing the value in specialty clinics where they may understand their illness better. As a result, the specialty neurological clinics segment is growing at the most rapid CAGR of 6.49% during the review period.

Regional Analysis

The main geographies covered in MRFR’s report include the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market has witnessed the highest presence in the Americas market. Possessing a share of 52% of the global market, the Americas have a leadership position in the

market due to the presence of a significant pool of patients suffering from CIDP. Moreover, the strong presence of several leading players in the market is expected to reveal opportunities for growth. The chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy disorder is highly difficult to diagnose as its symptoms can often be mistaken for other diseases or disorders.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is being projected as the fastest growing regional chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market at a CAGR of 7.03% during the review period. The region has an increased availability of funds for research and development activities due to a growing focus on healthcare and healthcare reform. Moreover, the presence of significant expertise in the region is likely to encourage market growth in the coming years.

Key Players

MRFR’s study of the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy includes identification and analysis of the various market participants competing in the global market. Prominent competitors include Kedrion S.p.A, Octapharma, CSL Behring, Pfizer, Inc, Shire, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Baxter, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Grifols, and Teijin Pharma Limited.

