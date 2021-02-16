 Global Facility Management Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2022

Facility Management Services Market in India 2018-2022

Facility management services are outsourced to a third-party service provider to maintain a facility. These services consist of housekeeping, cleaning, security, catering, electrical management, and water management.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the Facility Management Services Market in India to grow at a CAGR of 17.56% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the facility management services market in India. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from services offered such as soft services and hard services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Mumbai and Pune

Bangalore

Delhi and NCR

Chennai

Hyderabad

Technavio’s report, Facility Management Services Market in India 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

CB Richard Ellis

Cushman & Wakefield

Jones Lang LaSalle

Mortice (Tenon FM)

Quess (Avon FMS)

Updater Services

Market driver

Development of SEZs and mega food parks

Market driver

Market challenge

Employee attrition and training

Market challenge

Market trend

Increase in outsourcing by government

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key questions answered in this report

