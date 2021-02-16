 Global Air Ambulance Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Global Air Ambulance Services Market Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global Air Ambulance Services Market: Information by Transport Vehicle (Air and Ground), Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing and Rotary-Wing), Service Model (Community-Based, Hospital-Based and Hybrid), Mission Profile (Inter-Facility Transport, Scene Response and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) – Forecast to 2024

Market analysis

As far the analysis, Rotary-wing aircraft are stimulated with upright lift rotors. These aircraft offer various benefits such as vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), hover competences, and relaxed maneuverability. As a result, these aircraft are widely active in release procedures, as air ambulances, and associated desires. The global air ambulance services market is growing at a noteworthy rate with the increasing per capita healthcare disbursement and rise in the number of advanced hospitals and ER visits.

The global air ambulance services market is foreseeable to account for USD 11,456.3 million by 2024, recording a CAGR of around 2.95% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. In 2018, the market was subjugated by North America followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, respectively. The advantage of using rotary-wing aircraft for air ambulance facilities are easy residual of patients from the scene. The use of rotary-wing aircraft as air ambulances does not demand ground transportation as these aircraft can straight land near the hospital. In May 2017, Air Med documented its first helicopter base in Silsbee, Texas.

A twin-engine, single-pilot IFR EC135 with night-vision goggle capabilities transports backup first response air transportation services in the state. Henceforth, the rotary-wing section is predictable to record a advanced a CAGR of 2.45% during the said forecast period. The snowballing per capita healthcare outflow and rise in the number of progressive hospitals and ER activities are some of the key drivers for the development of the global air ambulance services market. In April 2019, Air Methods publicized the growth of its company with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The company’s services will be part of their in-network health reporting supports in six states in the US. Under the terms of the business, Anthem-affiliated health plan members in California, Georgia, Nevada, Colorado, Virginia, and New York will receive Air Methods’ critical care air services at abridged in-network rates. In February 2018, Air Medical Group Holdings exposed the adding of 21 longstanding Airbus helicopters to its fleet for air medical conveyance projects. In this process, data is collected from numerous secondary sources, including annual reports, SEC filings, journals, government associations, aerospace & defense magazines, white papers, corporate presentations, company websites, and paid databases. In 2018, North America settled for the foremost market share in the global air ambulance services market, shadowed by Europe, with around 21% of the global market portion.

Market segmentation

The Global Air Ambulance Services Market has been segmented by type, by end use and by region. The global air ambulance services market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to be the largest market for air ambulance services. The air ambulance services market in North America is credible to record a CAGR of around 2.08% throughout the forecast period. In North America, factors such as favorable medical policies, high per capita incomes, and obtainability of progressive healthcare infrastructure are bolstering market growth. Rendering to the World Bank, in 2017, the GDP per capita in the US was USD 59,927.93. High per capita income increases the affordability rate for air ambulance facilities. The cumulative per capita healthcare expenditure and rise in the number of advanced hospitals and ER appointments are some of the important drivers for the growth of the global air ambulance services market. In 2018, North America accounted for the main market share in the global air ambulance facilities market, shadowed by Europe, with around 21% of the global market portion. Additionally, the growing number of road accidents in both the US and Canada are driving the demand for emergency medical services, including air ambulance services. According to the National Safety Council, there were approximately 40,100 motor vehicle deaths in the US in 2017. In the US, the presence of prominent air ambulance service breadwinners such as Air Methods, Acadian Companies, Air Medical Group Holdings, and PHI Air Medical is driving market growth. In Canada, the snowballing number of pedestrian deaths are propelling the growth of the air ambulance services market. In this process, both the demand- and supply-side parties are interviewed to extract facts and insights into the market forecast, manufacture, trends, and projected market growth. Industry investors such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives across the value chain are approached to obtain key information. Also, given report customization to valued customers. Below are the options available for customization are Company Profiles, In-depth profiling of additional market players (3 to 4 companies), Country-Level Analysis, Detailed analysis of a country-level market and related segments as per the report scope (subject to data availability).

Regional analysis

Geographically, Global Air Ambulance Services Market is split in regions like North & Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle east and Africa and Rest of the world. Based on geography, North America is projected to dominate global AAS Market. Availability of supportive organization for air medical transportation, promising repayment strategies, and high company of local and external service providers in this North America produces the money-making growth of this market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to make a dominating growth in the forecast period. The educating economic atmosphere and emergent the noteworthy growing of air medical facilities in countries such as India, China, Japan and attendance of multinational corporations marking the significant growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

Major players

The proposed spectators in the Global Air Ambulance Services Market are manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Air Ambulance Services Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Air Ambulance Services Market are companies like European Air Ambulance (Luxembourg), Air Methods (US), Air Medical Group Holdings (AMGH) (US), ALPHASTAR (Saudi Arabia), Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance (Sweden), Express Aviation Services (US), IAS Medical (UK), PHI Air Medical (US), REVA, Inc. (US) and Acadian Companies (US).

