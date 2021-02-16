Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

he global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) market is valued at US$ xx million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) market is segmented into
Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
Other
Segment by Application
Aerospace Industry
Automotive Industry
Healthcare & Dental
Academic Institutions
Others
Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market: Regional Analysis
The Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) market include:
EOS GmbH
Concept Laser GmbH
SLM
3D Systems
Arcam AB
ReaLizer
Renishaw
Exone
Wuhan Binhu
Bright Laser Technologies
Huake 3D
Syndaya
