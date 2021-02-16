Global Business Travel Management MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

This report focuses on the global Business Travel Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Travel Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

BCD Travel

ATPI Ltd

Expedia Inc.

Airbnb Inc.

American Express Travel

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Flight Centre Travel Group

Hogg Robinson Group

The Priceline Group

Fareportal, Inc. (Travelong, Inc.)

Wexas Travel

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transportation

Food & Lodging

Recreation Activity

Market segment by Application, split into

Group

Solo

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Travel Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Travel Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Travel Management are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

