Global Middle East and Africa Critical Care Equipment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights

The Middle-East and Africa critical care equipment (CCE) market has been evaluated to be growing moderately and is expected that it will continue to grow at the same pace in future as well. This market was US$ 681.2 million in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 1061.4 million by 2023 growing at the CAGR of 5.7%.Critical care is very important

medical procedure planned to cure critical medical conditions such as severe illness, injuries or both. Hospitals have their own critical care unit (CCU) or commonly known as intensive care unit (ICU) to monitor, diagnose and treat patients under controlled medical conditions with the help of critical care equipment. These are technologically advanced devices which monitors and collects accurate data about patients’ current medical condition. CCE also provides life support to patients so that patients can maintain organ functioning in life threatening medical conditions including severe injuries, illness or both.

Middle East and Africa is one of the prominent and growing market for the healthcare sector. Due to increase in per capita income, the expenditure on healthcare is also increasing in this region. Non-communicable diseases like stroke and heart diseases are rising rapidly and are major market driver for critical care equipment in these regions. The critical care equipment market in these regions is expected to grow at the CAGR of 10% annually and which boosts growth of the overall healthcare industry. Hospitals in these regions are spending about 20%-30% of their budget on critical care units. Medical equipment manufacturers are spending money on R&D to develop more advance and innovative products for the CCE market. Continuous innovation and growing adoption of new technology are leading the growth of this market.

Middle East and Africa market, UAE region is believed to be the largest market for critical care equipment in these regions. Moreover, Saudi Arabia market is also growing and is the second largest market for CCE. On the other hand, Egypt’s market is expected to grow at a steady pace in Middle-East critical care equipment market during the forecasted period. Rest of the Middle East and Africa region is likely to have a limited but steady growth in this market.

Segmentation:

Middle East and Africa critical care equipment market has been segmented on the basis of type of equipment which includes patient monitor, medical ventilator, dialysis, IV pumps, infusion pump, suction apparatus and others. On the basis of end user of the market, the same has been is segmented into hospitals, research laboratories and others.

Middle-East and Africa Critical Care Equipment (CCE) Market Players:

There are plenty of large and small market players which operates in this market all over Middle East and Africa region, namely Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Medtronic (Republic of Ireland), Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Germany), Baxter (US) and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

