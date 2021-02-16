 Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026 

Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
This report focuses on the global Covid-19 Vaccine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Covid-19 Vaccine development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Middle East, Southeast Asia and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Takis Biotech (Evvivax)
Zydus Cadila
Codagenix, Inc.
GeoVax, Inc.
Bravovax
Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies
Altimmune
Vaxart
CanSino Biologics
ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS
Clover Biopharmaceuticals
GSK
Vaxil Bio Ltd.
Generex
Novavax, Inc.
Sanofi Pasteur
Baylor
iBio, Inc.
Moderna, Inc.
Curevac
ImmunoPrecise
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
DNA
Live Attenuated Virus
NonReplicating Viral Vecto
Protein Subunit
RNA
Market segment by Application, split into
Treatment
Prevention
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Middle East
Southeast Asia
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Covid-19 Vaccine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Covid-19 Vaccine development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Middle East, Southeast Asia and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Covid-19 Vaccine are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
