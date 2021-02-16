Radiopharmaceuticals Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Overview

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.10% to reach USD 15,060.87 Million by 2025.

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period. One of the significant factors characterizing the market growth is the growing application of radioisotopes in the healthcare industry. However, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals and the high cost of radiopharmaceuticals is anticipated to limit market growth over the forecast period.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1650

The radioactive tracer (radiopharmaceutical) is given to the patient by intravenous injection, orally, or by other routes depending on the organ and the function to be studied. In developed countries about one in 50 persons are found to undergo diagnosis using radiopharmaceuticals each year. The growing importance of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals to predict the effects of surgery and assess the changes is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, by application segment, has been segmented into neurology, cardiology, oncology, and others. The neurology is the largest segment in the global radiopharmaceuticals market. The rising prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

ALSO READ : https://coronaindiareport.blogspot.com/2020/09/radiopharmaceuticals-market-key.html

The Americas accounted for the largest share in the global radiopharmaceuticals market. The Americas is further segmented into North America and Latin America. North America is further divided into the US and Canada. Latin America consists of Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The rising demand for non-invasive diagnostics and treatments and the presence of a vast patient population suffering from chronic diseases are likely to provide favorable conditions for the growth pf the market.

Europe established substantial growth in the market and anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Europe is segmented into Western Europe, Northern Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Rest of Europe. Rising investment for research and the presence of a vast patient pool and an increasing number of radioisotope approvals for different clinical indications are expected to drive the growth of the market

ALSO READ https://insightoutlook2020.blogspot.com/2020/09/radiopharmaceuticals-market-size-trend.html

.

The Asia-Pacific market for radiopharmaceuticals is further divided into Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, South-East Asia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. South-East Asia is further divided into Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The radiopharmaceutical companies are expanding their operations in countries such as China, India, Singapore, and Russia, owing to the cost-efficiency in these regions. Additionally, Asia-Pacific has a large pool of geriatric populations requiring invasive therapies for the treatment of the increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, and others. According to the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in 2016, approximately 12.4% of the population in the region was 60 years or older and is projected to rise to 1.3 billion people by 2050.

The radiopharmaceuticals market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow due to the presence of developed countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and others. Additionally, increasing awareness about radiopharmaceuticals in the region is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/steam-turbine-market-2021-upcoming-challenges-strategies-segment-insights-potential-targets-regional-analysis-trends-forecast-up-to-2025-2021-02-01

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market— GE Healthcare, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Novartis AG, BWX Technologies, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, IRE ELiT, JSC Isotope, NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd, Curium, Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANSTO), and others

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/augmented-bone-graft-market-worldwide-industry-share-size-gross-margin-trend-future-demand-and-forecast-2021-01-12

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312