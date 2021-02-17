Global Frozen Meat Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2019

Freezing meat slows down decomposition by turning residual moisture into ice, inhibiting the growth of most bacterial species. Frozening is a great way to preserve meat which needs a long-distance transportation.

There is a growing trend of food traceability and rising demand of convenience food products, especially in developing markets across the Asian countries. Also, the strong performance of retail sector along with rapid increase in number of large retail chains including hypermarkets and supermarkets has boosted the demand of frozen food in developing countries.

The global Frozen Meat market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Frozen Meat volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Frozen Meat market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Marfrig Group.

Kerry Group Plc.

BRF

Associated British Foods Plc.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

Tyson Foods,Inc.

Verde Farms

Arcadian Organic and Natural Meat Co.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Beef

Chicken

Lamb

Pork

Others

Segment by Application

Households

Food Industry

Commercial