Global Hazmat Suits Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Global Market – Overview

It is anticipated that the market held a valuation of USD 6768.19 million in 2018 and is projected to register a valuation of USD 10161.46 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Hazmat suits are personal protective equipment worn to protect people from hazardous materials or substances, including chemicals, biological agents, or radioactive materials. They are also known as chemical suits, biohazard suits, and anti-radiation suits.

The rising cases of Ebola are one of the key factors driving the hazmat suits market. In August 2018, as per data by Médecins Sans Frontières, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) faced by far the country’s largest-ever Ebola outbreak with the number of cases passing 2,700. It is also the second-biggest Ebola epidemic ever recorded, behind the West Africa outbreak of 2014–2016.

Various other factors such as the rising number of nuclear power plants across the globe and increased work safety are also expected to propel the growth of the market.

However, high raw material cost and lack of skilled caregivers for efficient use of equipment can hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global hazmat suits market has been divided based on application, end use, safety standards, and region.

The global market for hazmat suits, by application, has been classified as infection control & biohazard, chemical waste, haz-mat, and others.

Based on end use, the market is segmented into oil & gas, healthcare, manufacturing, mining & metallurgy, construction, utilities, transportation, and others.

Based on the safety standards, the market has been bifurcated into level A, level B, level C, and others. The level A type hazmat suit segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing need for protection against both the chemical and biological hazardous waste materials.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Hazmat Suits Market are Dupont Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., Honeywell Inc., Alpha Pro Tech Inc., Sioen Industries Nv, 3M Company, Kimblery-Clark Corporation, Halyard Health Inc., Msa Safety Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co., and Ansell Inc.

Regional Analysis

In the current scope of the study, the segments mentioned above are covered into the four global regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and African region.

The hazmat suits market in the Americas has been segmented into North America and South America. The North American market is further divided into the US and Canada. Americas held the largest share in 2018 and estimated to dominate the global hazmat suits market owing to rising participation of US-based market players to develop effective chemical protective suits. For instance, DuPont has introduced ProShield FR, which is engineered as a disposable suit that helps protect primary flame-resistant clothing worn underneath.

The European hazmat suits market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. Increasing healthcare budgets and significant growth trends in the global chemical industry is driving the growth of the market in the European region. Asia-Pacific hazmat suits market is segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The hazmat suits market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

