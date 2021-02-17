Global Musculoskeletal System Disorders MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Global Market – Overview

Musculoskeletal system disorders affect movement or musculoskeletal systems such as muscles, tendons, and ligaments. These disorders are also known as repetitive motion injuries. Musculoskeletal system disorders can arise by making the same motion repeatedly or lifting heavy objects. They affect different parts of the body, mainly the upper and lower back and neck.

The growth of global musculoskeletal system disorders market is driven by various factors such as an increasing global geriatric population, rising prevalence, and improper posture, and poor fitness levels. However, the high costs of surgery are expected to curb the growth of the global musculoskeletal system disorders market.

The global musculoskeletal system disorders market is currently dominated by several market players. The key players are involved in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal system disorders and rising per capita healthcare expenditure. The musculoskeletal system disorders market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European musculoskeletal system disorders market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The musculoskeletal system disorders market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the increasing patient pool of musculoskeletal system disorders and rising awareness about the treatment methods, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The musculoskeletal system disorders market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The global musculoskeletal system disorders market has been segmented based on type, treatment, and end user.

The market, based on type, has been divided into rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, fibromyalgia, and others. The rheumatoid arthritis segment is likely to be the largest during the review period due to a growing aging population and increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis globally. Around 1.3 million Americans are diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis every year. The osteoarthritis segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing due to the rising prevalence of the disorder in the elderly.

The global musculoskeletal system disorders market has been segmented, on the basis of treatment, into corticosteroids, biologics, physical therapy, extracorporeal shock wave therapy, protein therapy, synthetic bone graft, composite grafts, demineralized bone matrix, and others. The corticosteroids segment is expected to hold the majority share of the market the drugs help increase muscle strength and quicken the recovery process. The biologics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing due to the increasing use of biologics in the treatment of musculoskeletal system disorders. iologic therapies include alpha (TNF-α) blockers that help reduce muscle and joint pain. The cost of the treatment is also less as compared to other treatment types.

The end user segments of the market are hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as these centers are the primary locations for patients receiving treatment and surgery.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global musculoskeletal system disorders market are AB Science (France), AbGenomics International, Inc. (US), Alder BioPharmaceuticals,Inc. (US), Amgen Inc. (US), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), LG Chem (South Korea), OrthoTrophix, Inc. (US), Tarsa Therapeutics, Inc. (US), PhytoHealth Corporation (Taiwan), Eisai Co., Ltd (Japan), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), AstraZeneca (UK), Baxter (US), and GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK).

