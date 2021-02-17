Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights:

As of July 2019, 3.4 million people are affected by alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency worldwide. The disorder is found to affect populations in all the regions of the world.

The market is dominated by numerous established players. The key players are involved in product launches, strategic collaborations, and awareness programs to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in November 2018, Grifols S. A. launched the AlfaCare therapy program for training and counseling of patients diagnosed with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Market Influencer

The prevalence of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) is increasing, which is directly responsible for the growth of the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market. Strategic initiatives, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, government approvals, and expansion of manufacturing facilities by major competitors are expected to further boost market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

By Drugs:

Alpha-1 Proteinase Inhibitor: The segment is expected to hold the largest market share as it is the only treatment for AATD, which protects the patient from more lung damage.

Bronchodilators: These are used for the treatment of respiratory disorders associated with AATD.

Steroids: These are used specifically for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which affects the patient along with AATD.

Others: Other treatment options include antibiotics for infections and jaundice associated with AATD and oxygen therapy.

By Route of Administration:

Oral: The segment is expected to hold the largest market share.

Intravenous: The segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

Inhalation: This route of administration is used specifically for the administration of corticosteroids for treating breathing disorders.

Others: Subcutaneous and intramuscular routes of administration.

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy: The rise in the number of hospitals is likely to be responsible for the largest market size.

Retail Pharmacy: These fulfill the requirement of drugs that are needed for treatment at home.

Online Stores: The fastest-growing segment owing to increase in number of online pharmacies.

By Region

Americas: The region holds the largest share of the market. The market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

Europe: The European alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market has been classified as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been categorized as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

Asia-Pacific: The market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa: The market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

The report for Global market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Key Players

Kamada Pharmaceuticals (Israel)

CSL Behring LLC (US)

Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Vectura Group plc (UK)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Mylan Inc. (US)

TOC…Continued

