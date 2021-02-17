Global Makeup Brushes Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2024

A makeup brush is a tool with bristles, used for the application of make up or face painting. The bristles could be made out of natural or synthetic materials, while the handle is usually made out of plastic or wood. When cosmetics are applied using the appropriate brush they blend better into the skin.

Scope of the Report:

China is the largest producer due to the abundant raw materials, low labor cost, she take a market share of around 45% in 2017, the brushes produced in China has a lower price level, this made China’s revenue share in global declined to 37.4%.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 25.6%, followed by North America with 20%. The developed countries have a high makeup penetration rate, for the developing countries, China market got a consumption market share of 31.1% due to the large population.

The worldwide market for Makeup Brushes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% over the next five years, will reach 2170 million US$ in 2024, from 1330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Makeup Brushes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

L’Oreal

Shiseido

Estee Lauder

LVMH

E.l.f.

Paris Presents

Sigma Beauty

Avon

Amore Pacific

Chanel

Watsons

Zoeva

Chikuhodo

Hakuhodo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Hair Brushes

Synthetic Hair Brushes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Offline Sales

Online Sales

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Makeup Brushes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Makeup Brushes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Makeup Brushes in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Makeup Brushes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Makeup Brushes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Makeup Brushes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Makeup Brushes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.