New-Born Screening Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights

a CAGR of 13.33% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 1545.98 Million till 2025. Newborn screening is the practice of testing every newborn for some harmful or possibly fatal disorders that are not otherwise obvious at birth. New-born screening involves the use of various devices for the screening procedure.

Global New-Born Screening Market: Information by Product (Reagents and Assay Kits and Instruments), by Technology (Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Immunoassays and Enzymatic Assays, Hearing Screening Technology, DNA Assays and Pulse Oximetry), by Test Type (Dry Blood Spot Test, Hearing Screening Test and Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Test), by End User (Hospitals, Maternity and Specialty Clinics and Diagnostic Centers) and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Key Findings of the Study

The Global New-Born Screening Market was valued at USD 745.52 million in 2018, is estimated to grow at USD 1545.98 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.33% during the assessment period.

Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the presence of key market players and increasing the rising prevalence of congenital disorders in new-born, increasing neonatal population, and government support are driving the growth of the market in this region.

On the basis of product, reagents and assay kits accounted for the largest market share of 9% in 2018, with a market value of USD 521.05 million.

The report for Global market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6561

Segment Analysis

The global new-born screening market is segmented into product, technology, test type, and end-user

The global new-born screening market by-products has been bifurcated into instruments and reagents and assay kits. By technology, the new-born screening market has been divided into tandem mass spectrometry, DNA assays, electrophoresis, pulse oximetry, immunoassays, and enzymatic assays, and hearing screening technology. Based on the test type, it has been segregated into dry blood spot tests, critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) tests, urine tests, and hearing screening tests. The global new-born screening market, by end-user, has been classified as hospitals, maternity and specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global new-born screening market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

ALSO READ : https://2020healthcareindustrytrends.blogspot.com/2020/11/new-born-screening-market-technological.html

The Americas are anticipated to hold a significant share in the global new-born screening market. According to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in November 2018, congenital heart defects (CHD) affect approximately 1% or about 40,000 births per year in the US. Also, increasing awareness and rising demand for new-born screening are expected to drive market growth.

The new-born screening market in Europe is expected to propel owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of neonatal disorders and raising awareness about these disorders and their screening programs. According to a report published by the European Medicines Agency in May 2015, 1 in 10,000 babies born in the European Union was affected by perinatal asphyxia (a neonatal disorder wherein babies are born without enough oxygen in the blood). Also, technological advancements in the industry and government support in terms of National Health Service and health insurance are expected to drive market growth.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the global new-born screening market owing to the rising neonatal population, increasing mortality rate of neonates, and improving healthcare infrastructure. According to data published by the United Nation’s International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the rate of neonatal mortality in India was 24% in 2017. According to a report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in December 2016, approximately 0.75 million neonates die in India every year. The neonatal mortality rate (NMR) for India is the highest for any country in the world. Also, the rising prevalence of neonatal disorders in developing countries and government support is fueling the growth in the market.

ALSO READ https://www.pearltrees.com/rohit009/november/id37086154#item333918047

The new-born screening market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to significantly grow owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure and government support. The American Society of Hematology (ASH), led a campaign to fight the sickle cell disease in Africa in June 2018. It also urged the governments, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, to invest in new-born screening of the disease. Additionally, raising awareness of newborn screening is fueling the growth in the market.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/battery-management-system-market-in-depth-analysis-regional-trends-revenue-competitive-landscape-economic-growth-and-research-methodology-by-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global New-Born Screening Market—SCIEX (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), WATERS (US), Natus Medical Incorporated (US), Masimo Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), GENERAL ELECTRIC (Boston), Trivitron Healthcare (India), and ZenTech SA (Belgium)

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/canola-oil-market-global-overview-size-value-share-emerging-audience-and-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-12

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312