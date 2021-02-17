Global UV Adhesives Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022

Market Overview:

Market research future will be publishing a cooked research report on Global UV Adhesives Market that contains the information from 2014 to 2022. Global UV Adhesives Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of more than 9.5% from 2016 to 2022, and with this it is predictable to cross USD 1.5 Billion by 2022.

The global UV Adhesives market has projected an outstanding growth over the historic years and it has been predicted that the global market will keep on rising during the forecast period.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3034

The UV Adhesives market is mainly driven by the growing demand from its application segment such as from glass bonding, electronics, packaging & laminating, medical & pharmaceuticals and industrial application. The UV Adhesives market is mainly driven by the demand from packaging & laminating segment, as this segment holds the strong position in the UV Adhesives market. According to MRFR analysis, the rising preference of smaller and thinner electronics gadgets is one of the major growth drivers. The other major factors behind the growth of UV Adhesives market are changing consumer preference and life style, increasing electronics demand, advanced technologies emerging economies and other several factors. The Global UV Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at CAGR of more than 9.5% from 2016 to 2022.

ALSO READ:https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/uv-adhesives-market-growth-comprehensive-analysis-competitive-landscape-prospects-and-potential-in-aviation-industry-covid-19-impact-by-2022-nx8x7dwbm3r7

North America will be the leading market

North America will be the ruling market for global UV Adhesives Market, accounting for USD XX Million and is expected to grow over USD XX Million by 2022. This share is attributed to the growing demand from application segment, matured economy and advanced technology.

Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

• Henkel AG

• BASF SE

• 3M Company

• Ashland

• H.B. Fuller

• Permabond Engineering Adhesives

• Epoxy Technology

• Dow Chemical

• Bostik

• Huntsman Corporation

ALSO READ:https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2021/01/uv-adhesives-market-growth.html

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the Global UV Adhesives Market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

ALSO READ:https://topsitenet.com/article/735031-3d-reconstruction-technology-market-set-for-rapid-growth-during-2018-2023/

November 2016 – H. B. fuller has launched two new water-based adhesives, containing a UV fluorescing agent, developed to help corrugators who are investing to achieve zero defects in their production lines. The new product launch would help H.B. fuller to attract the consumer and hence increase its market share.

August 2016 – Panasonic Corporation announced that it has developed a “Time-lagged UV Curing Adhesive (Fine Glue)” suitable for gluing and assembly of mobile device housings and panels, and will start mass-producing it in September 2016. This liquid material cures after a certain amount of time following exposure to UV irradiation, making it easier to carry out the assembly process and rendering it possible to attach a UV-protection (UV-proof) panel after irradiation. As this new adhesive can be applied in a thin width and thick layer, it is suitable for mobile devices that have limited space for adding adhesive.

July 2017 – Vitralit® UC 6686 is a newly developed light curable epoxy adhesive from manufacturer Panacol lloking at the growing demand of UV adhesives in the market. Upon exposure to ultraviolet light, it cures in seconds to form a crystal clear, extremely hard, scratch resistant surface perfect for dome coatings and for decorating glass and plastics. The acquisition has been done in order to expand the UV operation in Hong Kong in order to address the forthcoming demand.

February 2017 – Innovative Chemical Products (the ICP Group) announced the acquisition of MinusNine Technologies, a leading formulator and manufacturer of UV/EB coatings, adhesives, primers and specialty products for graphic arts and industrial applications. MinusNine, headquartered in Birdsboro, PA, will be integrated into ICP Industrial, Inc., one of the three divisions of the ICP Group. The acquisition has been done in order to address the forthcoming demand.

April 2015 – Henkel has agreed to acquire Novamelt GmbH, a privately owned German company that offers a wide range of hotmelt pressure sensitive UV adhesives based on thermoplastic rubber under the brand name Novamelt PS. With this transaction Henkel as leading solution provider worldwide for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings will further enhance its competence in the area of hotmelt adhesives.

November 2017 – Covestro has begun operations at a new production facility for aqueous polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) at its Dormagen site. Along with a current expansion of production in Barcelona, the company is thus boosting its capacities in Europe significantly. In order to meet global demand, Covestro is also building a new facility in China, as well as planning to resume production in the United States and at the same time modernizing and expanding facilities there.

COVID-19 Outbreak Impact on Renewable Chemicals [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/report/covid-19-impact-renewable-chemicals-market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Aluminum Extruded

ALSO READ:https://uberant.com/article/1080770-gpu-database-market-revenue-growth-predicted-by-2023/