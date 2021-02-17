Summary – A new market study, “Global Cancer Testing/ScreeningMarket Research Report 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
Screening means checking your body for cancer before you have symptoms.
In the recent years, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is being widely used for detection of various types of cancer.
In 2018, the global Cancer Testing/Screening market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cancer Testing/Screening status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cancer Testing/Screening development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dias Orin
Epigenetics
Techlab
Positive Bioscience
Genextropy
M Genomics
20/20 GeneSystems
AB SCIEX
Abbott Laboratories
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lung Cancer
Blood Cancer
Bone Cancer
Gall Bladder Cancer
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals and Clinics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cancer Testing/Screening are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.