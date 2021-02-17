Global Cloud Infrastructure Automation SoftwareMarket Research Report 2018

Summary – A new market study, “GlobalCloud Infrastructure Automation SoftwareMarket Research Report 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
This report focuses on the global Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
AWS
Ansible
Microsoft
Puppet Enterprise
HashiCorp Terraform
Chef
SaltStack
Juju
IBM
Nerdio
CloudShell Pro
CenturyLink
CFEngine
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Code to Automation
Management and Optimization
Market segment by Application, split into
Developers
Architects
DevOps Teams
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.