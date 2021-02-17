Advanced Lithium Ion Batteries Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

These new generation batteries are technically sufficient to upgrade the life span of a device. Lithium-sulfur and lithium-air batteries are some of the types of batteries that are used in various industries.

Global Advanced Lithium Ion Batteries Market, 2020-2026



In 2019, North America dominated the advanced lithium ion batteries market in terms of share: MRFR

The advanced lithium ion batteries market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and South America. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The growing automobile sector is supporting the demand for advanced lithium ion batteries in the region as these batteries can be used for a variety of applications ranging from automobiles to power sources for mobile devices and personal computers.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for advanced lithium ion batteries owing to the increasing deployment of advanced batteries in automobiles, especially in electric vehicles. In Asia-Pacific, countries such as China and India are significantly focusing on the automotive sector, which is expected to be one of the major end-users of advanced lithium-ion batteries in the upcoming years. The increasing number of electric vehicles is expected to offer a massive impetus for the advanced lithium-ion batteries market growth. In the Middle East & Africa and South America, industries and automotive sectors are expected to invest in adopting advanced lithium-ion batteries to attain more efficiency.

The global advanced lithium ion batteries market has been segmented based on material, component, and end-use. Based on end-use, the global market is divided into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and others. The consumer electronics segment is expected to hold the largest share within the global market during the forecast period. Increasing concerns regarding global warming and environmental pollution may be well served with advances in lithium-ion batteries.

Global Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries Market is expected to grow at 15.90% CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global advanced lithium-ion batteries market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global advanced lithium ion batteries market by material, component, end use, and region.

Material Anode Materials Cathode Materials



Component Separators Current Collectors Blinders Solvents Solid-State Electrolytes

End Use

Consumer Electronics Automotive Industrial Others



By Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe Middle East & Africa South America



Key Players

SiNode Systems

Broadbit Batteries

Unienergy Technology

NGK

24M

Johnson Battery Technology

Nano Nouvelle

US Army Research Lab

Voltaiq

PARC

Energous and Tanktwo

Table Of Contents



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Introduction



2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology



3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Capacity Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

3.6 Limitations Of The Study

Continued…

