Sidetracking Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Applications, Outstanding Growth, Market status and Business Opportunities

Market Highlights

Global Sidetracking Market is projected to be valued at USD 651.6 Million by 2026, with 6.01% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Sidetracking is defined as the advanced technique of drilling in which a new lateral from an existing well is drilled. It means to re-enter a well from the well’s surface location with drilling equipment to achieve oil & gas production form an alternate zone. Also, sidetracking is done to encounter a problem in the existing wellbore.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10089

In 2019, Asia Pacific dominated the global sidetracking market in terms of share: MRFR

The global sidetracking market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and South America. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is primarily as countries in the region houses majority of oil & gas exploration & production companies engaged in sidetracking and other drilling activities. Moreover, the region is focused on developing new advanced drilling technology which would drive the sidetracking market. In Asia-Pacific, China held the largest market share in 2018 due to increasing energy demand and rising industrialization. In Europe, Russia held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing production and exploration of oil wells in the country. In the Middle East & Africa region, Saudi Arabia is expected to be one of the leading markets for sidetracking.

The global sidetracking market has been segmented based on the application and industry. Based on application, the market is segmented into onshore and offshore. The offshore segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to increasing oil & gas discoveries and offshore production, especially in the countries including the US, Norway, Australia, and others,. Based on industry, the global sidetracking market has been divided into oil, natural gas, and others. The oil segment is expected to hold a larger share within the global sidetracking market.

Global Sidetracking Market is sidetracking expected to grow at 6.01% CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global sidetracking market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and shares for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global sidetracking market by application, industry, and region.



Application

Onshore Offshore





Industry

Oil Natural gas Others



By Region

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Middle East & Africa South America



Key Players

The key players operating in the global sidetracking market are Halliburton (US), Baker Hughes Co. (US), Nabors Industries (US), Equinor ASA (Norway), Eurasia Drilling (Russia), National Oilwell Varco (US), Odfjell Drilling (Norway), Schlumberger (US), Weatherford International plc (US), Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. (China).

Read more related insights:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/air-separation-plant-market-size-sales-revenue-comprehensive-research-study-focus-on-opportunities-demand-growth-application-and-forecast-to-2023-covid-19-analysis-2021-01-11?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/industrial-hand-gloves-market-key-players-supply-consumption-demand-growth-application-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023-covid-19-analysis-2021-01-11?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/coating-equipment-market-share-comprehensive-analysis-opportunity-assessment-future-estimations-and-key-industry-segments-poised-for-strong-growth-in-future-2023-covid-19-analysis-2021-01-11?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/diesel-common-rail-injection-system-market-analytical-overview-comprehensive-analysis-segmentation-competitive-landscape-and-industry-poised-for-rapid-growth-2023-covid-19-analysis-2021-01-11?tesla=y

https://teletype.in/@marketresearchfuture/i7ZOvvkxq

https://teletype.in/@marketresearchfuture/jQT1WcgI5

https://teletype.in/@marketresearchfuture/xoryyFDlp

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable decisions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]