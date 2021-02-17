Summary – A new market study, “Global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation SystemMarket Research Report 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4890559-global-intelligent-comprehensive-transportation-system-market-size-status

The key players covered in this study

Thales

Siemens

Garmin

Kapsch Trafficcom

Tomtom International

Cubic

Q-Free

Efkon

Flir Systems

Denso

Geotoll

Electricfeel

Doublemap

Bestmile

Nutonomy

Iteris

Ricardo

Savari

Transcore

Lanner Electronics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advanced Traffic Management System

Advanced Traveler Information System

ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Commercial Vehicle Operation

Market segment by Application, split into

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Intelligent Traffic Control

Collision Avoidance

Parking Management

Passenger Information Management

Ticketing Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Automotive Telematics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.