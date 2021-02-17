Global and United States Auto Insurance Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

Global Auto Insurance Scope and Market Size

Auto Insurance market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Auto Insurance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Insurance Broker/Agency

Online

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal Insurance Premium

Commercial Insurance Premium

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Auto Insurance market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Auto Insurance market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Assicurazioni Generali

Allstate

American International Group

Berkshire Hathaway Homestate

Zurich Insurance Group

Munich Re

Prudential

China Life Insurance Group

