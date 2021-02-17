Global 2, 4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Overview:

2, 4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol with a chemical formula C7H6Cl2O is primarily used as an antiseptic. DCBA is an active ingredient in throat lozenges such as strepsils, gorpils, and lorsept. Commonly a low pH throat lozenge contains amylmetacresol and dichlorobenzyl alcohol and considered to kill various types of viruses. DCBA works as an antimicrobial and find application such as preservative, insecticide, chemical intermediate, and others in various end use industries such as agriculture, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, general industry, and others.

Some of the prominent factors that positively influence the growth of 2, 4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol Market are rapid urbanization, booming healthcare sector, and improving standard of living. Robust demand for preservatives and increasing developments in cosmetics & personal care sector is expected to increase the demand for various personal care products, which in turn, is predicted to propel the growth of the market. Additionally, rising disposable income coupled with increasing usage of personal care products to mitigate the harmful effects of pollution, UV rays, and dust are estimated to fuel the growth of the market. However, availability of other cheaper cosmetics products is expected to hinder the growth of the market over the assessment period.

Competitive Analysis:

 BASF SE

 Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare International Ltd.

 Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

 EMKA-Chemie Gmbh & Co. KG

 Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

 Bioxera Pharma Private Limited

 Benzo Chem Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:-

The Global 2, 4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol Market is segmented on the basis of application, end use industry, and region. Based on application, DCBA market is categorized into preservative, insecticide, chemical intermediate, and others. Based on end use industry, the market is classified into pharmaceutical, agriculture, cosmetics & personal care, general industry, and others. Among the application segment, preservative and chemical intermediate are expected to hold the larger share as compared to others. Increasing consumption of DCBA in various personal care products such as shampoo, skin care, hair care, lotion, and other is predicted to fuel the growth of segment in the upcoming years. Among the end use industries, pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the wide utilization of antimicrobial and preservatives. Agriculture segment is expected to be the fastest growing and exhibiting the highest CAGR during the review period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing usage of insecticide for crop protection as well as rising demand for high quality crop production.

Access Complete Research

Regional Analysis:

North America is estimated to be the largest market for 2, 4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol followed by Europe and Asia Pacific on account of increasing demand from pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care sector among others. Countries of North America and Europe such as the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, and the UK are expected to witness significant growth of the market owing to the expansion of pharmaceutical and Cosmetics & Personal care sector. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the healthy CAGR due to the robust demand for DABC in emerging economies such as India, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is predicted to witness moderate growth owing to average demand for DCBA in personal care products.

Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Intended Audience

 2, 4-dichlorobenzyl alcohol manufacturers

 Traders and distributors of 2, 4-dichlorobenzyl alcohol

 Production process industries

 Potential investors

 Raw material suppliers

 Nationalized laboratory

