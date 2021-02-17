Global Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Research Report 2018

Summary – A new market study, “Global Two-Wheeler LogisticsMarket Research Report 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

This report focuses on the global Two-Wheeler Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Two-Wheeler Logistics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Stuart Delivery Ltd. (Stuart)

Shippify Inc. (Shippify)

Bringg Delivery Technologies Ltd. (Bringg)

Doorman Services Ltd. (Doorman)

Deliv Inc. (Deliv)

Glaufraf 23 (Glovo)

Mara Labs Inc. (Locus)

Roofoods Ltd. (Deliveroo)

Postmates Inc. (Postmates)

Maplebear Inc. (Instacart)

GEFCO China

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bike

Moped

Motorcycle

Market segment by Application, split into

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Two-Wheeler Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Two-Wheeler Logistics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Two-Wheeler Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.