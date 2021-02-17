Global Vocal Biomarkers Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights

The vocal biomarkers market is chiefly driven by rise in cases of psychological, neurological and other diseases affecting speech such as depression, Attention Deficit and Disruptive Behavior Disorders, Parkinson’s disease (PD), Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease,

Respiratory and Cardiovascular Disorders, traumatic brain injury (TBI) etc. According to WHO estimates, around 350 million individuals were suffering from depression in 2016 while the Parkinson’s disease Foundation, estimated about 10 million individuals Parkinson’s patients globally in 2016. Thus, growing global disease prevalence will drive vocal biomarkers market size in the coming years. Another potential

area of application is the use of voice biomarkers to detect disorders in employees and soldiers. For example, the U.S. Army entered collaboration with MIT researchers to develop voice biomarkers technology for traumatic brain injury. American Heart Association in collaboration with Beyond Verbal and Mayo Clinic has developed artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms by using machine-learning to perceive voice patterns imperceptible to human ear for initial identification of coronary heart disease.

The increasing penetration of mobile technology and information technology is driving the market. The development of wearable’s coupled with the rising quality and bandwidth availability is another boon for the market for vocal biomarkers. Product development is an important strategy and the increasing collaboration between technology companies and research institutes will yield multiple benefits to both partners. For example, Sonde Health Inc., has developed a voice-based technology platform for monitoring and diagnosing diseases and conditions, has collaborated and licensed the technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Another company Beyond Verbal has developed vocal biomarket

application for detecting emotions. The emotional analysis uses voice biomarkers to detect the moods such as arousal, temper etc. Beyond Verbal has also pursued the partnership strategy with Mayo Clinic, Tel Aviv University and others for the development of vocal biomarkers.

Global Vocal biomarkers Market Players:

Key players profiled in the report are Beyond Verbal, Sonde Health, Audio Profiling, IBM Corporation, Cogito Corporation and others.

Segmentation:

The global vocal biomarkers market is segmented on the basis of type, indications and end users. Based on type the market has been segmented as frequency, amplitude, error rate, vocal rise or fall time, phonation time, voice tremor, pitch and others. Based on the indications, the market has been segmented as psychiatric disorders (depression, attention deficit and disruptive behavior disorders, others), neurological disorders (Parkinson’s disease (PD), Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, others), respiratory disorders, cardiovascular disorders, traumatic brain injury (TBI), others) and others. Based on end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, academic and research and others.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/stand-up-pouches-market-2021-industry-size-share-growing-demand-top-key-players-regional-demand-future-scenario-and-forecast-research-2021-01-12

