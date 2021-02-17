Vibration Control System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Overview

Vibration control system is an isolation system that dynamically reacts to the incoming vibrations from various machine structures. The vibration control system is designed for dynamic signal analysis including machine monitoring, order tracking, modal analysis, and acoustic analysis. This system is built to withstand the rigors of the testing environment with long-lasting durability. For instance, vehicle security, a leading manufacturer of vibration test controllers, dynamic signal analyzers, and condition monitoring equipment has designed a vibration control system software for a wide range of vibration and shock testing customers from various industry verticals, such as automotive, aerospace, military, testing labs, and electronics.

The global vibration control system market is estimated to witness 5.3% CAGR during the period from 2019 to 2025.

The global vibration control system market is segmented on the basis of system type, component, industry vertical, application, sales channel, and region. On the basis of system type, the market has been segmented into vibration control, automation control, and motion control. On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of industry vertical, the market has been segmented into automotive, aerospace and defence, electronics, military, healthcare, and others.

On the basis of system type, the automation control system is projected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period due to the rising demand for automation vibration control system from power plants and oil & gas industries. The motion control system segment is also projected to grow at steady rate over the forecast period, due to growing adoption from aerospace and defence sector. Lord Corporation, one of the prominent players in the market, developed vibration, motion and noise control solutions for the aerospace and defense sectors, where it offers service solutions to commercial fixed wing, commercial rotary wing, and the military, worldwide.

On the basis of component, the hardware system segment is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is due to growing adoption of sensors, controllers, actuators, and pilot & crew communication systems from various industry verticals operating in this market. The software segment is projected to witness higher growth during the forecast period, due to the growing industrialization from developed and developing regions.

Segmentation based on industry verticals, the aerospace and defence segment is projected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period due increase in aviation passenger traffic globally and developing aerospace and defence infrastructure from emerging country such as China, India, Mexico, and Brazil. Furthermore, the rise in the processing, manufacturing and logistics sectors along with continuous growth in tourism and hospitality sectors, drive the demand for vibration control system.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness growing demand for vibration control systems due to growing automotive, healthcare and electronics industries, where these systems are widely used.

Major Players

The Major Players considered for the study of global vibration control system market include Sentek Dynamics Inc. (US), Lord Corporation (US), Spektra Schwingungstechnik Und Akustik GmbH Dresden (Germany), Technical Manufacturing Corp., (US), Gerb Vibration Control Systems, Inc., (US), Müpro Services GmbH (Germany), Hutchinson (France), Dynatronic Corporation Ltd. (China), Cooper Standard (US), amd Crystal Instruments (US).

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on the emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the necessary assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the global vibration control system market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments. The project report further provides both – historical market values and pricing & cost analysis.

