Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Share Analysis, Strategies, Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Overview:

The Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) market is growing at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period and expected to reach USD 10,485.86 Million by 2027.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg), a compound comprising of immune proteins (globulins) is administered into the bloodstream to treat patients with inefficient or damaged immune systems. IVIg provides the required antibodies by the human body to fight out the immune deficiency, and the ensuing infectious attacks.

Immunodeficiency disorder could be a hereditary issue (Primary disorders), or caused due to the exposure to infections, mainly through bodily fluids, along with the cancer drugs and chemotherapy, aging is one of the key risk factors too that could put someone at higher risk of a damaged immune system.

People nowadays are increasingly adopting heady & unhealthy lifestyles which mirror the prevalence of damaged immune system. Factors such as immense stress, lack of good quality sleep, inadequate & improper diet and sedentary lifestyle are fuelling the prevalence of immunodeficiency disorder and therefore, predominantly driving the growth of the market.

The augmenting demand for alternate immunoglobulin replacement therapies, increasing R&D funding, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditures are major driving forces for the market growth. Technological advancements transpired in medical science, are fostering the growth of the market exponentially, bringing up new treatment procedures, & medications in the field of IVIg.

Additionally, factors such as growing population and geriatric populace worldwide are fostering market growth. Rapidly developing economy worldwide is providing impetus to the market growth, enabling access to the quality life & improved healthcare. Substantial investments made in the development of IVIg, by the key market players are paying off well, driving the growth of the market.

On the flip side, factors such as low awareness among people about the availability of treatment, the high cost of IVIg management along with the skepticism towards the advancement & efficacies of these treatments among the patients are likely to impede the growth of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin market.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Major Players:

Key players leading the global IVIg market include Baxter (US), BDI Pharma (US), Abeona Therapeutics (US), China Biologic Products, Inc. (China), Grifols Inc. (Spain), Biotest AG. (Germany), CSL Behring (US), Octapharma (Switzerland), Kedrion S.p.A (US), and Shire (Republic of Ireland) among others.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Industry, Innovation & Related News

March 28, 2019 — CSL Behring (the US), a leading global biotherapeutics and biopharmaceutical company, manufacturing plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutic products announced the receiving of an approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has for two of its immunoglobulin therapies – named Hizentra and Privigen for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy.

Out of these, Hizentra which was previously approved for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency (PI) is now Japan’s first and only subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) treatment approved for maintenance therapy to treat CIDP. Privigen, an intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), is now approved for both acute and maintenance treatment of CIDP in Japan.

Global IVIg Market – Segments

For ease of understanding, the market is segmented into three key dynamics: –

By Types : IgA, (IgA1 & A2), IgD, IgE, IgG, and IgM.

By Applications : Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating, Hypogammaglobulinemia Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Immunodeficiency Diseases, CVID (common variable immunodeficiency), SCI (severe combined immunodeficiency), Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency, Unknown (idiopathic) Immunodeficiency diseases, Myasthenia Gravis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, MFS (Miller Fisher Syndrome), AMAN (Acute motor axonal neuropathy) and AMSAN (acute motor-sensory axonal neuropathy), Kawasaki disease, and ITP among others.

By Regions : North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market – Regional Analysis

The North American region, heading with the presence of a large number of key players and a well-established healthcare sector accounts for the leading market in the global IVIg market.

The US market backed by the high expenditure on healthcare accounts for the largest contributor to the growth of the regional market. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of immunodeficiency disorder and rising demand for treatment measures provide impetus to market growth.

The intravenous immunoglobulin market in the European region accounts for the second-largest market, globally.

The IVIg market in Europe is fostered by the high per capita income and robust healthcare penetration in the region. The strong market growth in countries like Germany & France drives the regional market growth, large scale. Moreover, factors such as the increasing investments in healthcare and the rising number of patients with immune system diseases are helping the market to create a larger revenue pocket.

The Asia Pacific intravenous immunoglobulin market is expected to perceive an exponential growth. Factors such as the vast population and the burgeoning medical treatment market, especially in India & China, drive the growth of the regional market. Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia among the other South East Asian countries are projected to contribute significantly to the market growth in the region. With the growing Medical Tourism markets in India & Malaysia, the APAC region will register a significant CAGR during the review period.

