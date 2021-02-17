Categories
Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Global Mechanized Irrigation Market has seen a significant growth in the past few years. Rising population and continuously increasing demand for food are playing a vital role in the growth of this market worldwide. Mechanized irrigation helps in significantly reducing the wastage of water. Owing to this reason, the demand for this equipment has risen in the agricultural sector. Improving the crop quality, government support and advanced technology act as major driving factors. On the other hand, the higher cost of installation, daily maintenance and other are hindering the growth.

Major Key Players

The leading market players in the Global Mechanized Irrigation Market mainly include Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems, Driptech India, Nelson Irrigation, Rivulis Irrigation, EPC Industries, Premier Irrigation Adritec, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Limited, T-L Irrigation and others.

Study Objectives of Mechanized Irrigation Market

Market Segmentation

On the basis of equipment type, the global market is segmented into Center pivot and Lateral move and others which include solid set among others. On the basis of end users, the global market is segmented into agricultural land, nursery, gardens and others including lawns etc.

