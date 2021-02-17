Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market 2021 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2023

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Synopsis:

The global mobile virtual network operator market is expected to exhibit a strong 12% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global mobile virtual network operator market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 5 billion by 2023, according to the report. The report presents a detailed overview of the global mobile virtual network operator market by presenting the market’s historical growth figures and analyzing the market’s present condition. Information about the mobile virtual network operator market’s past and present is used to present accurate projections for the market’s future growth trajectory over the forecast period.

Major factors affecting the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market in both a positive and negative manner are examined in detail in the report. Major players operating in the global mobile virtual network operator market are also examined in the report. The competitive landscape of the global mobile virtual network operator market is thus explained in the report. The report also examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global mobile virtual network operator market.

Mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) is a GSM (global system for mobile communications)-based technique wherein a mobile operator leases the spectrum from another network operator. MVNOs resell wireless services under their brand name using the regular telecom operator network. For instance, Virgin Mobile, one of the leading mobile network service providers in the UK, Australia, Canada, and the U.S., uses the T-Mobile network for providing services. In the U.S., Virgin Mobile uses Sprint network; in Australia, Virgin Mobile provides mobile services on Optus network, whereas in Canada, Virgin Mobile uses the Bell Mobility network.

Some global mobile virtual networks operators in the market deploy their own intelligent mobile network infrastructure to facilitate the means to offer value-added services. MVNO handles the required infrastructure, such as radio equipment, as a commodity while offering its own services based on exploitation of their infrastructure network. MVNOs generally provide both voice and data services to end users through a paid subscription agreement. MVNO has full control over the SIM card, branding, marketing, billing, and customer care operations.

An MVNO buys network capacity, usually as close to the base level as possible, and invests in service infrastructure of its own. Growth in cloud and M2M technologies is expected to boost the market demand over the forecast period. MVNOs are expected to provide cheaper and convenient mobility options for industries such as lifestyle and entertainment. The major growth drivers of the mobile virtual network operator market include the growing mobile subscriber base, rising competition among service providers, and increasing customer demand for low-priced mobile services, among others.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the mobile virtual network operator market include Tracfone Wireless Inc., Telefonica SA (TEFOF), CITIC Telecom International Holding Ltd., T-Mobile AG, Lyca Mobile Group, Sprint Corporation, Verizon Communications, AT&T, Kajeet Inc., Tesco Mobile Ltd., Polkomtel Plus, KDDI Mobile, Freenet AG, FreedomPop, AirVoice Wireless, RedPocket Mobile, and Virgin Mobile.

Segmentation:

The global mobile virtual network operator market is segmented on the basis of type, service, infrastructure, and region.

By type, the global mobile virtual network operator market is segmented into resellers and service operators.

By service, the global mobile virtual network operator market is segmented into network routing, customer care, billing and collection, handset management, and marketing and sales.

By infrastructure, the global mobile virtual network operator market is segmented into skinny MVNO, thin MVNO, thick MVNO, and full MVNO.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is the dominant regional market for mobile virtual network operators and is likely to retain the position over the forecast period due to the growing presence of communications industry players in the region.

The growing consumer base of mobile phones in the region’s developing economies has led to a growing demand for cheap telecom services. Countries such as Japan, China, Malaysia, and Australia are likely to remain important regional markets over the forecast period.

