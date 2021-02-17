Obesity Management Market Competitive Research and Precise Outlook 2019 To 2022

Obesity is the illness in which body gain lot of fat, and may have a negative impact on health. It can be manage by changing the lifestyle and manage it effectively. As with all other chronic condition, obesity management also required highly motivated patient and a committed team of healthcare professional.

Both the patient and the healthcare professional starts with comprehensive lifestyle management, and focus on goal setting, stimulus control, nonfood rewards, relapse prevention, and self-monitoring of caloric intake and physical activity. According to report of World Health Organization (WHO), 41 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese and 600 million adults were obese in 2014.

Global Obesity Management Market – Overview

The global obesity managements market is growing with a swift phase; mainly due to increase in patient population and research and development done by market players to fill the gap of market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the worldwide prevalence of obesity nearly doubled between 1980 and 2008.

According to country estimates for 2008, over 50% of both men and women in the WHO European Region were overweight, and roughly 23% of women and 20% of men were obese. It is the cause of many health problems, such as obesity, heart disease, and certain cancers. Obesity leads to short- and long-term health problems for mother and her child, if she is excess weight during pregnancy.

Companies are focusing on collaboration in order to introduce best treatment option in the market, in this regard, in 2015, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and GSK announced the collaboration for developing the treatment of obesity.

Scientists of both CSHL and GSK, will focusing on drug development based on a novel approach to regulate the enzymatic activity of the phosphatase PTP1B. The goal of this collaboration is to find the best treatment option for managing the issues related with chronic disease obesity. These collaboration help GSK to minimize the gap of market along with others players of obesity management such as Pfizer Inc., Merck Sharp, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and many more.

