Global Investment Casting Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019-2025

Investment Casting Market Highlights

The global investment casting market is projected to be valued at USD 19,572.6 million by 2025 and register a CAGR of over 5.25%.

The manufacturing firms are highly dependent on the efficiency and functioning of the machinery and equipment. The use of robots and automation in the industrial sector has increased the demand for machines. Machines enhance operation efficiency. Thus, investment casting is used in the manufacturing of complex components such as motion control and sensor & vision to ensure optimal performance. According to the German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (ZVEI), the global automation sector was valued at USD 556.49 billion in 2016, which is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Thus, the growth of the industrial sector is also projected to drive the growth of the global COVID-19 analysis on investment casting market size during the forecast period

Investment Casting Market Segment Analysis

The global investment casting industry overview has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the global market has been segmented into silica sol process and sodium silicate process. The silica sol is projected to be the largest segment, which held around 60% share in 2018 owing to its ability to cast complex aerospace components.

By application, the market has been divided into aerospace & military, general industrial, industrial gas turbines, automotive, and others. The aerospace & military segment held the largest market share in the last few years owing to increasing air traffic and growing need for better security, which is projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Investment Casting Market Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes WANGUAN (China), Metaltek International Inc (US), Ningbo Jiwei Melt Mould Castings CO., LTD (China), Taizhou Xinyu Precision Manufacture CO., LTD (China), Dongfeng Precision Casting CO., LTD. (China), Dongying Gia Young Precision Metal CO., LTD (China), RLM Industries, Inc (US), Impro Precision Industries Limited (Hong Kong), Milwaukee Precision Casting, INC (US), Zollern Gmbh & CO. KG (Germany), CIREX (The Netherlands), Precision Castparts Corp (US), and Alcoa Corporation (US) as the key players operating in the global investment casting market.

Investment Casting Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global investment casting market research has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. As per the MRFR analysis, Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing and largest regional market for investment casting in 2018. The expanding aerospace industry in Asia-Pacific is projected to be the prime contributor to the market growth during the assessment period. The carriers in Asia-Pacific account for 34% of the global passenger traffic and 37% of global cargo traffic. The airline industry in the region is responsible for carrying a total of 1,468 million passengers annually, wherein 1,054 million are domestic passengers while 414 million are international passengers. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the fleet count in Asia-Pacific was 8,449 units in 2017, which is expected to reach 17,481 units by 2037.

