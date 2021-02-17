Global POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global population health management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The report outlines the strengths, opportunities, threats, and potential business risks and provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market situation with the impact of COVID-19.

Population health management is a collection and review of patient data from a range of information technology resources. Population health management aims to track the status of the patient and identify disease-based patients. This also aims to improve clinical outcomes and reduce the cost of treatment.

Population Health Management Market Dynamics

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases that require constant monitoring and treatment, the adoption of IT healthcare, and increased government funding are expected to drive market growth. For example, the US government has introduced the Affordable Care Act (ACA) to prevent diseases and the adoption of IT healthcare.

However, the increased cost of installing population health management platforms, lack of awareness, and patient data security issues may hinder the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Population Health Management Market Segmentation

The global market for population health management has been segmented based on component, solution, delivery mode, and end-user.

Based on components, the global market for population health management has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The services segment has been further segmented into consulting, training, and education, post-sales and maintenance services, and others.

Based on the solution, the global market for population health management has been divided into data integration and management, analytics, care coordination, and patient engagement. The data integration and management segment have been further segmented into clinical data integration, financial data integration, real-time data exploration, data warehousing, and others. The analytics segment has been divided into point of care decision support, predictive analytics, and others. The patient engagement segment has been segmented into remote monitoring, treatment plan, multimodal communication, monitoring and compliance, and others. The care coordination segment has been divided into care management workflow automation, real-time alerting, clinical reporting, care team coordination, and others.

Based on delivery mode, the global market for population health management has been divided into on-premise, web-based, cloud-based, and app-based.

Based on end-user, the global market for population health management has been segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, government organizations, and others.

Population Health Management Market Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global market for population health management has been segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas are anticipated to dominate the market for population health management market due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the geriatric population, the involvement of a well-established healthcare system, and government initiatives and favorable policies. As per data released by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) in 2016, over 626 health systems were present in the US, the Compendium of US Health Systems covered 69.7%, and 92% of the total patients were discharged from system hospitals.

The second-largest market in population health management is projected to be the European market. Demand growth in this region can be attributed to government funding, support from the healthcare sector, improved research and development in the healthcare sector and increased healthcare expenditure in the region. As stated by the survey conducted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the total per capita health expenditure in Europe in 2017 was USD 4,077.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for population health management during the assessment period due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising investment in healthcare, and government initiatives to increase the digitization of the healthcare sector. Countries like China and India face health management challenges due to the rapidly growing population and can provide a platform for business players to pursue potential business opportunities.

The market in the Middle East and Africa is projected to account for the lowest share of the global population health management market due to underdeveloped healthcare, lack of technological expertise, and inadequate medical facilities.

Population Health Management Market Studied by Top Key Players

Some of the key participants identified by MRFR in the population health management market are Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation., Health Catalyst., Optum, Inc., Conifer Health Solutions, LLC., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lumeris, ZeOmega, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Healthagen LLC, UnitedHealth Group, and Persivia.

Intended Audience

Population health management service providers

Healthcare providers

Research institutes and academic centers

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Government associations

Market research and consulting

