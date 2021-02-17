Nitric Oxide Test Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Jan 21, 2021 (Heraldkeepers) — The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, availability of wide range of products for the diagnosis, and treatment of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other lung disorders drive the market. Additionally, increasing research and development activities, technological advancements to identify the causes and risk factors for respiratory diseases, and developing new solutions to minimize patient exposure are other major drivers fuelling the global market growth.

The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

An exhaled nitric oxide test is primarily used for the diagnosis and treatment of asthma. Other indications for nitric oxide testing are chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The Nitric oxide test measures the level of nitric oxide gas in the sample of exhaled breath, and the results are indicated by the change in the color of the test strip.

Segmentation

The global nitric oxide test market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, and end user.

On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into nitric oxide test strips, nitric oxide monitor, and others.

On the basis of the indication, the market is segmented into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and others.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic center, home care settings, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas account for the largest share of the global nitric oxide test strip market owing to the rising demand for medical devices and instruments in healthcare institutes and diagnostics laboratories. Increasing efforts from asthma management by healthcare providers and government through surveillance at national and state levels are also boosting the growth of the market. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2015, 24,633 people were diagnosed with asthma and the number has increased over past few years.

Europe is the second largest market owing to an increasing focus on lung disorder, increasing adoption of home care, and extensive research on asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and their prevalence in European countries.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population in China in the year 2013 was 22.6 million, which is expected to reach 90.4 million by 2050. In Asia Pacific, environment population is a major risk factor for asthma and lung diseases, which mainly affects the elderly population, and children.

Major Players in the Market:

Some of the key players in the global market are BERKELEY TEST LIMITED (U.K), Human Power of N, Co. (U.K), ATP Nutritionals LLC (U.S.), Neogenis (U.S.), CVS Health (U.S.), and Uniscience (U.S.).

