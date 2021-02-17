Global Dairy Enzymes Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview

Dairy enzymes are used to produce cheese and yogurt as well as other dairy products. These enzymes function as a coagulant, which is required to make cheese. Also, bio-protective enzymes enhance the shelf life and safety of dairy products. Moreover, they are also used to improve texture and flavor. Dairy enzymes are widely used in the production of several functional dairy beverages.

Market Forecast

The global market for dairy enzymes has been experiencing high demand in the last few years and is projected to reach USD 829.6 million by 2023. Rising high growth of dairy products is anticipated to be the key factors for the rising growth of dairy enzymes market at a global level.

There has been increasing incidences of lactose intolerance across the globe. People who are lactose intolerant lack enzyme (lactase) in their small intestine to break down all of the lactose consumed. Lactose intolerance encompass dairy products allergy, disaccharide deficiency, lactase deficiency or milk intolerance and the partially digested or undigested lactose leads to pain, abdominal bloating, diarrhea, skin problems, sleep disturbances, tiredness and other health problems. Lactose intolerants cannot ingest dairy products as it leads to nausea, abdominal pain, abdominal gas & flatulence, vomiting, perianal



redness, acidic diarrhea, and various other health issues. Lactase enzymes are used widely by the dairy products manufacturers in order to cuts lactose into its constituent sugars, galactose, and glucose. So, increasing lactose intolerance among the consumers is expected to fuel the growth of dairy enzymes market at a global level.

All the factors are anticipated to boost the global dairy enzymes market to expand at the CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Downstream Analysis

The Dairy Enzymes Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and source.

Among the type, proteases segment is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Also, the segment is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period due to the massive usage of the products in the processing of cheese.

Competitive analysis

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers, and acquisitions and multiple product launch by dairy enzymes market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading players, which includes

Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Danisco A/S (U.S.)

DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Kerry Group PLC. (Republic of Ireland)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Biocatalysts Limited (U.K.)

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited (India)

SternEnzym GmbH & Company KG (Germany)

Connell Bros. Co. LLC (U.S)

Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)

