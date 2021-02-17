Global INFUSION PUMP Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

The Global Infusion Pump Market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.71 billion with expanding at a CAGR of 5% throughout the forecast period (2017-2023). Rising use of infusion pump for drug delivery and high requirement of infusion systems in the military medical units predominantly propel the growth of the Infusion Pump Market. The Infusion pump market size to witness significant growth due to growth in the burgeoning healthcare sector and increasing occurrences of fatal & chronic diseases, globally. Moreover, rising awareness and concerns related to health are some of the factors escalating the market at a global level.

Rising investments in R&D by the leading market players to bring about further innovations and advancements in their existing product range drive the growth of the infusion pump market. Conversely, patient safety concerns, and improper infusion leading to the severe consequences are factors impeding the growth of the market. Moreover, unmet medical needs in underdeveloped countries would act as an obstacle to market growth.

Nevertheless, advanced infusion systems would support market growth, increasingly allowing hospitals to make the most of the required expertise. These improved systems would also enable greater participation throughout the infusion process. As medical records become more automated, infusion pumps are too expected to grow increasingly automated. Moreover, as electronic medical records and smart pumps penetrate deeply into the developed markets such as the US and Europe, the infusion pump market value is expected to increase further.

Global Infusion Pump Market Segmentation

The global infusion pump market has been segmented based on

Types

Application

End-user

Regions

Based on Types, the global market has been segmented into

Volumetric Pump

Syringe Pump

Ambulatory Pump

others

Based on Application, the global market has been segmented into

Chemotherapy

Diabetes

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Pediatrics

Other

Based on End-user, the global market has been segmented into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare

Others

Infusion Pump Market Regional Analysis

Based on the geographical distribution, the Global infusion pump market is split among the regions of

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

North America infusion pump market size is expected to reach USD 3.49 Billion by 2023. North America leads the largest infusion pump market share globally. In the region, advancements in technologies are continuously on the rise. Besides, the high prevalence of diabetes and high healthcare expenditures are fostering regional market growth. The US and Canada, heading with a large number of diabetic population and increasing aging population account for the growth contributors to the regional market. Additionally, the presence of well-established healthcare sector and key players substantiate the growth of the regional market. Rising with the augmenting market demand,

The European infusion pump market share would reach nearly USD 3.11 billion by the end of the forecast period. The infusion pump market in the European region is another lucrative market on the global platform. Increasing uptake of infusion pumps for the treatments of rising numbers of diabetic population and focus on using stem cell-derived human islets as a possible cure for type 1 diabetes, drive the regional market growth, commutatively. Besides, availability of funds from the public and private bodies to drive the research and development activities in biotechnology are expected to boost the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific infusion pump market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.4% throughout the assessment period (2017-2023). The region Factors, such as the presence of proliferating healthcare sector and the improving economy and disposable income per individual are substantiating the growth of the regional market.

Global Infusion Pump Market Competitive Landscape:

Fiercely competitive, the infusion pump market appears to be highly fragmented, characterized by the presence of several well-established players. These players increasingly seek a substantially large revenue and market expansion through various strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, and product launch. They also invest colossally in research & development activities to innovate and develop a cost-effective product portfolio.

Players operating in the infusion pump markets are increasingly focusing on optimizing situational awareness for customers to ensure their mission success. They possess state-of-art developing labs and strong sales & distribution network, which can help them to gain a leadership position in the market.

Major Players:

Players leading the global infusion pump market, include B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, 3M, Baxter, Fresenius Kabi AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, ICU Medical, Inc, Terumo Medical Corporation, Zyno Medical and Smiths Medical, among others.

Drivers and Impact:

Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

Rising Demand from Key Regions

Intensity of Rivalry

Infusion Pump Market Challenges and Impact

Infusion Pump Market Trends and Key Opportunities

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

August 29, 2019 – Eitan Group (Israel), a global leader in advanced infusion therapy solutions across the care continuum, announced its partnership with InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (INFU – the US), a leading provider of infusion pumps & related services for the healthcare industry in North America. The companies would work together to offer improved repair services to Eitan Group’s suite of infusion systems, including its flagship Sapphire infusion system. The partnership deal is expected to significantly shorten the time it takes to repair Sapphire Infusion Pumps while reducing costs to the end-user at the same time.

