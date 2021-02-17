Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Ammonium Sulphate Market Overview:

Ammonium Sulphate is an organic compound composed of 24% Sulphate ions and 21% nitrogen in the form of ammonium ions. It is primarily used as a fertilizer for alkaline soils because ammonium ions lower the pH value of soil. Moreover, its ability to be used as a food additive and purification agent are the major trends and factors affecting the market confidently. Therefore, they are used in various applications such as fertilizers, food additives, industrial, and others.

Data integration and capabilities are analyzed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of ammonium Sulphate market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

The ongoing market trends of ammonium Sulphate market size and the key factors impacting the growth prospects are elucidated. With increase in the trend, the factors affecting the trend are mentioned with perfect reasons. Top manufactures, price, revenue, market share are explained to give a depth of idea on the competitive side.

Ammonium Sulphate Market Segmental Analysis:

Global Ammonium Sulphate industry value is segmented into the product and application. On the basis of the product, the market is further categorized into solid and liquid segments. Among these, the solid segment holds a majority of the market share due to its water-soluble ability and can be obtained as finely crushed particles. It is predicted that the liquid segment is set to grow at a moderate rate due to its limited use in the end-use industries.

The market by application is further categorized into fertilizers, food additives, industrial, and others. Among these, the fertilizers segment accounts for major share of the market owing to growing popularity of nitrogen Sulphate in agriculture, textiles, coatings, and other sectors. The growing adoption of additives in food & beverages is set to grow at a higher CAGR in the market as they provide exceptional taste to the product. Moreover, the industrial segment is estimated to witness a significant growth in the market due to increasing demand for fertilizers in agriculture and others.

Ammonium Sulphate Market Regional Analysis:

COVID-19 analysis on ammonium sulphate market is segmented across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market due to the growing consumption of ammonium Sulphate in fertilizers, food additives, industrial, and others. The fertilizers segment holds the major portion and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market due to increasing demand for Sulphate fertilizers in the end-use industries, during the forecast period. Therefore, countries such as China, Indonesia, and India are the major players in this market.

The North America region has witnessed a stagnant growth due to extensive consumption of ammonium Sulphate in the end-use industries. The presence of toxic materials in the product has propelled countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to achieve a moderate growth in the market as they are hazardous to human beings. Moreover, it is predicted that growing Sulphate deficient soils in the region are likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

