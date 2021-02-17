Global Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global mouth ulcer treatment market is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is projected that the mouth ulcer treatment market will register a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The report provides a comprehensive and detailed assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on current/future economic conditions. The report also illustrates some of the critical market factors that will affect this industry’s growth, such as market share, the top region, and major players.

Market Dynamics

The increasing use of synthetic in oral products such as toothpaste and increasing unhealthful lifestyles, including high consumption of unhealthy food and tobacco, are some of the factors driving this market’s growth. Mouth ulcers can be prevented by avoiding tissue damage, eliminating food that causes discomfort in the mouth, and improving oral hygiene. In addition to the traditional approach, different drugs are used to treat ulcers in the mouth. Rising aging population and increasing incidences of mouth ulcers are driving the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The global market for mouth ulcer treatment has been segmented on the basis of drug type, formulation, and indication.

Based on drug type, the global market for mouth ulcer treatment has been segmented into corticosteroid, antihistamine, antimicrobial, analgesic, and anesthetic.

Based on formulation, the global market for mouth ulcer treatment has been segmented into gel, mouthwash, ointment, spray, and lozenges.

Based on indication, the global market for mouth ulcer treatment has been segmented into Aphthous Stomatitis, Oral Lichen Planus, and Others.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global mouth ulcer treatment market has been segmented into the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the market for oral ulcer treatment due to advanced technology made in diagnostic procedures of oral and dental care. Growing customer awareness of the availability of mouth ulcer treatment is the key to rising market growth in North America.

Europe is expected to drive growth in mouth ulcer treatment in the coming years due to a rise in the incidence of an aging population suffering from mouth ulcers.

The Asia Pacific is expected to have strong growth due to growing government initiatives in the field of mouth ulcers and rising patients with mouth ulcers.

The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to have the lowest market share in the global market for mouth ulcer treatment due to a lack of advanced technologies and inadequate medical facilities in emerging economies in the region.

Key players

Key participants identified by MRFR in the mouth ulcer treatment market are Pfizer, Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., 3M, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BLISTEX, INC., GlaxoSmithKline plc., ECR Pharmaceuticals, Sannova, Reckitt Benckiser, Sunstar, Blairex Laboratories, Sanjin Pharmaceutical, Joincare Pharmaceutical, Sinclair Pharma, Colgate-Palmolive Company

