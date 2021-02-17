Global Glutaraldehyde Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to the MRFR analysis, the global COVID-19 analysis on glutaraldehyde market growth was valued at more than USD 650 million in 2018 and is expected to reach over USD 826 million by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Glutaraldehyde is an oily colorless liquid having a pungent odor. Glutaraldehyde is used in hospitals, agriculture fields, laboratories, and for household purposes, primarily for sterilization and disinfecting surfaces and equipment. Some of the major applications of glutaraldehyde are oil and gas recovery operations and pipelines, paper making, x-ray processing, embalming fluid, wastewater treatment, leather tanning, and cleaning and fogging of animal houses.

Glutaraldehyde Market Regulatory Analysis

The regulations set by the regulatory bodies regarding the use of glutaraldehyde are as follows the Department of Energy (DOE) Protective Active Criteria (PAC-1, -2, and -3), for ‘potential releases of airborne glutaraldehyde’, the European Union (EU) Biocides Regulation 528/2012 (EU BPR) for ‘assessing the active substances within commercial products’, the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) Emergency Response Planning Guidelines (ERPGs-1, -2, -3), for ‘potential releases of airborne glutaraldehyde’.

Glutaraldehyde Market Segmentation

By Application

1. Disinfectants : The segment held the largest global glutaraldehyde industryin 2018 owing to the wide use of aqueous glutaraldehyde solutions in the healthcare industry to disinfect equipment such as dental equipment, surgical instruments, and endoscopes. Most of the disinfectants are alkaline glutaraldehyde with 1–2%glutaraldehyde by weight, where high concentration is hazardous.

2. Water Treatment : Around 45–50% of glutaraldehyde solution is used as a microbicide in evaporative recirculating cooling towers and large air-conditioning systems, whereas less than 10% of aqueous glutaraldehyde is used in water treatment application.

3. Animal Husbandry: Glutaraldehyde solution with 1 to 0.3% w/vis used to clean walls, floors and sheds in the animal husbandry sector.

4. Tanning : 25–50%of glutaraldehyde solutions increase the resistance of leathers toward alkalis, water, and mold and soften them.

5. Electron & Light Microscopy : The use of glutaraldehyde is as a tissue fixative in histology and pathology labs.

By End Use

1. Healthcare : It is projected to be the largest segment due to the increasing demand for disinfectants in the medical industry for sterilization and sanitizing purposes. The growing population and changing lifestyles of individuals have increased the spending on personal care & hygiene, which also add to the growth of the segment.

2. Wastewater Treatment : Growing concern regarding water crisis has compelled industrialist to adopt water treatment systems at commercial as well as industrial scale, which use glutaraldehyde solutions as a microbicide.

3. Research & Development Laboratories : Aqueous glutaraldehyde is used in pathology and histology labs for microscopy.

By Region

1. North America : The regional market growth is driven by the high demand for disinfectants in the pharmaceutical industry and R&D labs

2. Europe : A well-established research-based pharmaceutical and tanning industries

3. Asia-Pacific : The fastest-growing regional market

4. Latin America : Increasing animal housing activities

5. Middle East & Africa : Expanding wastewater treatment industry

