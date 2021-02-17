Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2023 By Marketresearchfuture.Com

Segmentation

The global radiofrequency ablation devices market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of the type, the global radiofrequency ablation devices market is segmented into Unipolar radiofrequency ablation and Bipolar radiofrequency ablation. By application, the global radiofrequency ablation devices market is categorized into Surgical Oncology, Cardiology and Cardiac Rhythm Management, Gynecology, Cosmetology, Pain Management

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global market for radiofrequency ablation devices owing to the growing geriatric population, increase in cancer cases, an increase in clinical research within the region. Additionally, the increasing awareness about the cardiology treatment and presence of developed economies and healthcare sector within the region drives the market growth during the forecast period. In 2017, it was estimated that Europe stood second in the global radiofrequency ablation devices market due to the increasing prevalence of gynecology, cosmetology, pain management, and others. Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for the global radiofrequency ablation devices market in 2017. Factors such as increased innovation and awareness about the available treatment methods fuel the market growth within the region.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa hold the least share in the global radiofrequency ablation devices market. The presence of poor economies and low per capita income, especially within the African region make the market to lag within the region. A majority of the market share within this region is estimated to be held by the Middle East.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global radiofrequency ablation devices market are Boston scientific corporation, Medtronic Inc, Stryker, Cosman Medical, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) services, LLC, Angiodynamics, RF Medical Co, Ltd, AtriCure, Inc., and others.

