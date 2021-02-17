Global UV Adhesives Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview:

UV-curing adhesive is particularly suitable to produce glassware, glass furniture and acrylic glass, as well as for products in the optical industry and in medical technology. Loctite provides UV-adhesive with medical clearance especially for this purpose. Owing to the efficacy the UV Adhesives demonstrates, it is widely used across a diverse range of industrial sectors. Based on the industries and its use, UV Adhesives have been bifurcated such as Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone and Polyurethane. Moreover, recent trends favouring the use of UV adhesives in medical & pharmaceutical and electronics sector is expected to drive the global UV Adhesive market.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1722arketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5956

However, lower profit margins due to the usage of high-cost chemicals and lack of awareness of UV Adhesives among consumer in developing countries may restrain the market in future. Also, the bargaining power of the supplier is very high for UV adhesives as there are less number of suppliers available in the market. This also impacts the bargaining power of the buyers to be low. Generally, manufacturers of UV adhesives are in monthly contract with raw material suppliers of UV adhesives due to high cost of raw chemical and fluctuation in its price.

Also Read: https://www.tradove.com/blog/UV-Adhesives-Market-Size-Share-Emerging-Trend-Industry-Demand-by-Forecast-to-2023.html

Global Key Player:

Henkel AG

BASF SE

3M Company

Ashland

H.B. Fuller

Permabond Engineering Adhesives

Epoxy Technology

Dow Chemical

Bostik

Huntsman Corporation

Also Read: https://onmogul.com/stories/uv-adhesives-market-size-share-emerging-trend-industry-demand-by-forecast-to-2023

Competitive Landscape

In competitive landscape, the MRFR studies the key developments adopted by the companies between 2011 and 2016. Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global UV adhesive market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and expansion. Due to rising optical industry and in medical technology in the U.S., China, Germany and other developing countries, manufacturers in the region are mostly using the expansion strategy in the global UV Adhesives Market.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/air-brake-system-market-driven-by-growing-demand-for-commercial-vehicles-2021-key-findings-covid—19-impact-analysis-business-trends-industry-segments-regional-study-emerging-technologies-and-future-prospects-2023-2021-01-25

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

November 2016 – H. B. fuller has launched two new Water-Based Adhesives, containing a UV fluorescing agent, developed to help corrugators who are investing to achieve zero defects in their production lines. The new product launch would help H.B. fuller to attract the consumer and hence increase its market share.

August 2016 – Panasonic Corporation announced that it has developed a “Time-lagged UV Curing Adhesive (Fine Glue)” suitable for gluing and assembly of mobile device housings and panels, and will start mass-producing it in September 2016. This liquid material cures after a certain amount of time following exposure to UV irradiation, making it easier to carry out the assembly process and rendering it possible to attach a UV-protection (UV-proof) panel after irradiation. As this new adhesive can be applied in a thin width and thick layer, it is suitable for mobile devices that have limited space for adding adhesive.

July 2017 – Vitralit® UC 6686 is a newly developed light curable epoxy adhesive from manufacturer Panacol lloking at the growing demand of UV adhesives in the market. Upon exposure to ultraviolet light, it cures in seconds to form a crystal clear, extremely hard, scratch resistant surface perfect for dome coatings and for decorating glass and plastics. The acquisition has been done in order to expand the UV operation in Hong Kong in order to address the forthcoming demand.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-shipbuilding-market-overview-size-growth-top-key-players-analysis-and-trends-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-11

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)