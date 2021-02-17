Global Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Rigid packaging is made from paper, corrugated or fiberboard/paperboard materials. Whereas, flexible packaging is made of plastic films, ply, graphics and sealed generally with heat and pressure.

In 2018, the global Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Mauser Group

Greif

Sealed Air

Mondi Group

Skolnik Industries

Amcor

Constantia Flexibles

Bemis

Huhtamaki

Coveris

Sonoco

Printpack

Winpak

Greiner Packaging

Berry Plastics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rigid Plastic Packaging

Flexible Plastic Packaging

Market segment by Application, split into

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage Industries

Pharmaceutical Industry

Agriculture Industry

Transportation and Logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rigid and Flexible Plastic Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

