Global Detonator Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021-2023

Market Overview

The Global Detonator Market is expected to be valued at USD 564.97 Million by 2025, with a CAGR of 1.98% during the forecast period (2019–2025).

The report covers segmentations and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. A detonator is a device used to trigger an explosive instrument. The detonator is also called an initiation system and can be initiated by chemical, mechanical, and electronic systems. Detonator consist of small explosives, with low ignition temperatures, which provide the activation energy to start the detonation in the main charge. There are three types of detonators namely electric, non-electric, and electronic.

Segmental Analysis

The global detonator market is segmented based on type, and application.

On the basis of type, the non-electric detonator segment is expected to dominate the market. Non-electric detonator systems have been used in the explosive industry for many years through cap and fuse methods. Fully non-electric detonator initiation systems were introduced to offer all the advantages proposed by electric detonators, along with the added safety benefits of radio frequency energy, insensitivity to electricity, and electromagnetic radiation. Moreover, these non-electric detonators can provide several delays during the blasting operations owing to their ease in designing larger initiation sequences, which ultimately results in improved operational flexibility. Thus, it is expected to increase the demand for non-electric detonator in detonator market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the coal mines segment is expected to dominate the market. The increasing mining sector in countries, such as India and China, are expected to offer promising growth opportunities for the coal mines segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographic analysis of the global detonator market spans across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and rest of the world.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the leading market with a market value of USD 288.10 million. The regional market value is expected to reach USD 334.5 million by 2025 with an impressive 2.25% CAGR during the forecast period.

The region has emerged as one of the highest consumers of metals, coal, and minerals due to the rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, demand for efficient power generation, and growth in manufacturing, food processing, and chemical industries. Thus, the demand for various metals and coal is increasing all over the region, which is expected to drive the demand for detonators that are used for extracting metals and coal through the forecast period.

