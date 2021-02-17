Global Basmati Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

This report focuses on Basmati volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Basmati market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

KRBL Limited

Amira Nature Foods

LT Foods

Best Foods

Kohinoor Rice

Aeroplane Rice

Tilda Basmati Rice

Matco Foods

Amar Singh Chawal Wala

Hanuman Rice Mills

Adani Wilmar

HAS Rice Pakistan

Galaxy Rice Mill

Dunar Foods

Sungold

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Indian Basmati Rice

Pakistani Basmati Rice

Kenya Basmati Rice

Other

Segment by Application

Direct Edible

Deep Processing

