Global Industrial Salts Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The global industrial salts market is quadrupling rapidly mainly due to the use of these salts in an array of application areas across the major industries. Available in various types, industrial salts find a line of applications mainly in agriculture, healthcare, and construction industries. Owing to its extensive uses, industrial salts gain a lot of prominences and sequentially momentum on the global platform.

Considering the significant traction, the market is garnering currently; Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global industrial salts market will accrue exponentially by 2023, posting a staggering CAGR during the estimated period (2018 – 2023).

Leverage to the rising population worldwide that has resulted in heightened demand for food supply and increase the demand in industrial salts market. Additionally, rising application of industrial salts across industries including oil & gas, agriculture, textile, soaps & detergents, and pharmaceuticals are driving the market growth to an extent.

Also, some of the factors that act as a major tailwind to the growth of the market include the growing chemical industries across the globe and the uses of these salts in chemical processing of various chemicals and as a dye-enhancer for textiles during the manufacturing, processing, and refining of fabrics and materials. Industrial salts are also used for water softening, which is another dominant driving force behind the growth of the market.

On the other hand, factors such as the environmental and health concerns associated with the extensive use of industrial salts in specific applications are obstructing the market growth, restricting their uses.

Nevertheless, increasing application areas of industrial salt such as in the power industry including nuclear power and, in the drilling fluids used in the O&G sector is expected to support the growth of the market throughout the review period.

Major Players:

Incorporated

Cargill, K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Compass Minerals

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

Groupe Salins

INEOS

Dominion Salt

The Bhavnagar Salt & Industrial Works

Exportadora de Sal

Global Industrial Salts Market – Segments

Segmental Analysis:

For enhanced understanding, the market has been segmented into four key dynamics: –

By Source : Natural Brine and Rock Salt among others.

By Manufacturing Process : Conventional Mining, Solar Evaporation, and Vacuum Pan Evaporation among others.

By Application : Chemical Processing, De-Icing, Water Softening, Drilling Fluids, Dye Enhancer, and Filler among others.

By Regions : North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Industrial Salts Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region leads the global industrial salts market, heading with the augmented demand from various end-user industries for a number of processes including chemical processing, de-icing, water softening, drilling fluids, dye enhancer, and filler among others.

Moreover, factors such as the massive technological advancements are expected to help the APAC region to continue with its dominance over the global industrial salts market throughout the forecast period 2018-2023. Furthermore, the rapid industrialization and urbanization in some of the APAC countries such as China, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and India are expected to grow pervasively in the years to come.

