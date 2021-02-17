Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Insights:

Hydrogen Peroxide is a pale blue liquid with strong oxidizing properties and hence is widely used in bleaching applications in the pulp & paper and textile industries. Kraft pulp is one of the most important pulp type and hydrogen peroxide is used in multi-stage processes for bleaching purpose. The application of hydrogen peroxide allows to enhance the brightness levels and improved brightness stability, low residue of halogenated compounds both in pulp (OX) and in effluent (AOX), optimized economy through savings in the total chemicals required, and low effluent color. In addition, hydrogen peroxide finds wide applications in the textile industry for bleaching of both natural and synthetic fibers. Significant growth of the textile industry in Asia-Pacific is likely to boost demand for hydrogen peroxide in the coming years.

Top 10 Companies:

Solvay

Evonik Industries AG

Kemira

Arkema SA

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc

Nouryon

Chang Chun Group

National Peroxide Ltd

FMC Corporation

OCI Company Ltd

Indian Peroxide Limited

Thai Peroxide Co. Limited

Merck KGaA

Huatai Group

Hansol Chemical

Market Segmentation:

The global hydrogen peroxide market has been categorized based on grade, application, and end-use industry.

By grade, the market has been segmented into standard, chemical, cosmetic, aseptic, food, semiconductor, and others. The standard grade segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to be fastest growing grade segment during the review period. This can be attributed to the widespread application of standard grade hydrogen peroxide in pulp & paper, mining, textile industries, as well as in environmental applications. Increasing environmental awareness and stringent environmental regulations pertaining to the waste water and effluent from various industries is likely to boost demand for the product during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global hydrogen peroxide market has been classified into bleaching, environmental, oxidation, packaging, disinfectant, propellant, and others. The bleaching segment was the dominant application in 2017 and is expected to be the leading application segment during the review period. The key factors driving growth of this segment are largescale consumption of the product in pulp & paper and textile industry as a bleaching agent. Furthermore, it is consumed for bleaching applications in food processing; recycling of precious metals, rare earth elements and other key materials from industrial and domestic waste, and paper; and cosmetics products.

Based on end-use industry, the global hydrogen peroxide market has been categorized as pulp & paper, textile, chemicals, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, healthcare, electronics, mining, and others. The pulp & paper is projected to be the leading end-use industry segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global hydrogen peroxide market has been studied with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading regional market during the forecast period. The hydrogen peroxide is dominated by the pulp & paper industry. Significant growth of this industry in the Southeast Asia is expected to be the prominent factor driving growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

