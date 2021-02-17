Global Battery Additives Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview to 2023:

Battery additives are the key components of the batteries, which regulate the functioning of the battery and boost their power performance. Battery additives such as conductive additives, porous additives, and nucleating additives are used in the batteries to increase the charge holding capacity and rate of charging.

The battery additives are used in different kinds of batteries such as lithium-ion batteries (Li-ion) and Lead-Acid batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are largely used in consumer electronics applications such as mobile phones, smart watches, and rechargeable batteries. They consist of four components, namely electrode, cathode, anode, and separator. Battery additives are used in the electrodes, which act as conducting medium between the cathode and anode. The increasing use of smartphones and rechargeable batteries are contributing to the growth of lithium-ion batteries, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for and sale of battery additives.

In addition, the rising demand for rechargeable batteries for use in military & defense, in remote areas and the areas with the absence of electricity are contributing to the growth of the battery market. This factor is also expected to be the major contributor to the growth of the global battery additives market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and electric vehicle (EVs) in the automotive industry is expected to fuel the growth of the global battery additives market.

Furthermore, technological advancements in the lithium-ion batteries are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the global battery additives market during the forecast period. However, safety issues related to the battery additives are slightly limiting their demand, which it is expected to retrain the growth of the global battery additives market during the review period.

The Battery Additives market is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Market players:

Cabot Corporation

3M

Imerys

Hammond

SGL Carbon

Borregaard

HOPAX

PENOX

ALTANA

US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

Segmental Analysis:

The Battery Additives Market has been segmented because of type, application, and region.

By type, the global battery additives market has been classified into conducting additive, porous additive, and nucleating additive.

Based on application, the global battery additives market has been divided into Li-ion batteries and lead-acid batteries. The Li-ion batteries segment is further sub-segmented into industrial application, portable devices, EVs, and others.

