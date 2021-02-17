Categories
Impact on PEANUTSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Peanuts Market Research Report

Forecast to 2023

Peanuts Market Overview

The

Peanuts Market

around the world has been witnessing a significant boom in the

past  few

decades,  not  only  due  to  the  rising  popularity  of  peanut  butter  and

groundnut oil, but also due to the extensive studies in nutrition that have pointed

out  that  regular  consumption  of  peanuts  can  be  actually  be  beneficial  to  health

 

Studies have shown that

consumption of small amounts of peanuts on a regular basis

can lead to reduced risk of cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

Research shows that

regular  consumption  of  peanuts  can  protect  people  against  breast,  esophageal

,

colorectal

and pancreatic cancers

 

Global

Roasted P

eanuts

Market

has been shown to a complete food with adequate

content  of  carbohydrates  high  in  good  oils,  protein,  vitamins  and  minerals.

Food

scientists have

been breeding healthier peanut varieties, with high oleic traits.

High

oleic is a monounsaturated oil, which can increase the shelf life

of peanuts and peanut

products

by up to six months besides having added health benefits.

 

Rising awareness

about peanut

nutrition will considerably contribute towards the expansion of peanuts

market. Peanuts growing techniques are also being enhanced so that crop production

increases every year. It works as an advantage to the peanut industry that it is very

difficult to h

ave a complete failure in peanuts harvest

Competitive Landscape

Some  of  the  most  well

known  names  in  the  peanuts  market  include

Olam

International,  Kraft  Foods  Inc.,  Star  Snacks  Co.,  LLC,  Virginia  Diner,

Diamond Foods, Inc., Hampton Farms, Inc. and

Archer Daniels Midland

 

