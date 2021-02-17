Impact on SOY PROTEINMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Soy Protein Market
Overview:
Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced a new release on the global Soy
Protein Market. The report delivers a thorough
understanding of the global soy
protein market’s probable growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2017 to
2023 and provides a look into the historical growth trajectory exhibited by the market
and the key drivers affecting the market’s movement
Gl
obal
Soy Protein Market Size
is protein extracted from soybeans. This protein
works similarly to whey protein and can be used in all applications in which whey
protein is used. Soy protein is extracted from dehulled and defatted soybeans and is
used in products such as meat analogues
, salad dressings, frozen desserts, and
infant formula, among others.
The growing demand for protein products is likely to be the major driving factor for
the global Soy Protein Market over the forecast period. The growth of the health
–
conscious demographi
c has driven the demand for isolated protein products all over
the world. As consumers in developed countries have started to become ever more
aware of the importance of post
–
workout nutrition and the overall role played by
proteins in building a stronger
body, products such as protein bars and protein
powders have come in vogue. The growing fitness movement in developed countries
is likely to be a major driver for the global soy protein market over the forecast
period
Competitive Analysis:
Leading players
in the global Soy Protein Market include Archer Daniels Midland
Company, Solae, Solbar, Gushen Biological Technology Group Co. Ltd., Cargill,
DuPont, and Ingredion.
Segmentation:
The global Soy Protein Market is segmented based on form, application, type,
distribution channel, and region
By type, the global soy protein market is segmented into soy protein isolates, soy
protein concentrates, soy protein flours, and others. Soy protein isolates hold the
major share in the global soy protein market and are e
xpected to exhibit the fastest
CAGR over the forecast period
