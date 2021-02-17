Impact on HOME BEDDINGMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global home bedding market is growing at a rapid pace. The growth attributes to the increasing market proliferation and preference of branded bedding solutions. The demand for home bedding is increasing at a high rate across the globe, due to the rising consumer spending on convenient and comfortable furnishing and expansion of real estate sectors. Moreover, the growing demand for sustainable products and rising traction for smart mattresses escalates market growth.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global home bedding market is projected to reach USD 63,126.0 MN by 2025, growing at 5.35% throughout the forecast period (2019-2025). Direct-to-consumer brands specializing in sustainable and organic bedding are actively participating in the market, becoming the retail industry major. Some manufacturers approach unique product design with a back-to-basics idea, while others use a contemporary design ethos to inform an environmentally friendly product.

Additionally, the COVID 19 pandemic has accounted for a sea change in the home bedding industry. On one side, where traffic was in many bricks-and-mortar retailers reportedly low, the antiviral range showed higher conversion rates. Therefore, it is estimated that mattress sales would continue to rebound, indicating double-digit growth year-over-year. Also, online sales are expected to rise exponentially due to the availability of a range of comfy designer bedding options.

Rising competition among players in terms of price, functions, quality, and design leads to high investments in R & D. Manufacturers of home bedding are launching innovative and elegant designs to attract consumers. These developments presage the heydays the home bedding market is to perceive soon. Conversely, the presence of unorganized players is expected to restrict the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Global Home Bedding Market – Segments

The report is segmented into three dynamics.

By Type : Mattresses, Pillows, Bed Linen, Blankets, and others.

By Distribution Channel : Store-Based and Non-Store-Based

By Regions : Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Home Bedding Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global home bedding market. The region witnesses large numbers of consumers of environmentally friendly home bedding products. The significant market share attributes to the vast preference for innovative bedding solutions and high per capita disposable income.

