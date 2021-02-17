Global Base Metals Mining Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview

Base metals are extensively used in the manufacturing of electronic products such as computing devices, home appliances, and communication devices. One of the base metals, copper, has superior thermal conductivity, owing to which it finds wide applications in electric wires and components. Nickel is an ideal application for electronic appliances and battery materials. Thus, the rise in the electronics industry is expected to drive the demand for base metals mining during the forecast period. According to the German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (ZVEI), the global electronic and electrical industry was valued at USD 4,499.22 billion in 2016. Asia-Pacific is the leading producers of electronic products, in 2016 the production was valued at USD 3,316.35 billion.

Europe was the second-largest producer of electronic products accounting for USD 622.45 billion in 2016. Furthermore, consumer electronic products were valued at USD 249.32 billion, and household appliances were valued at USD 265.56 billion of the global electrical and electronics market. Thus, the rising demand for electronic products such as smartphone and smart gadgets coupled with innovation in IOT technology, the growth of the global base metals mining market is likely to propel in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis

CODELCO

BHP Billiton Limited

Antofagasta PLC

Alcoa Corporation

Vedanta Resources Plc.

Freeport-McMoRan

Rio Tinto

Norilsk Nickel

Vale S.A

Anglo American Plc

Glencore

Southern Copper Corporation

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

United States Steel Corporation

Market Segmentation

The global base metals mining market has been segregated on the basis of metals type, application, and region. By metals type, the global base metals mining market has been categorized into copper, nickel, zinc, aluminum, lead, and others. The aluminum segment held significant market share in 2017 and is expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period owing to the increasing application in the electrical and electronics and construction industries.

On the basis of application, the global base metals mining market has been divided into electrical and electronics, construction, automotive, medical, and others. The construction is expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the review period. The recent automation and robotic trends are increasing the application of metals sensors in machines to access invaluable operation data and enhance production efficiency thereby reducing potential breakdown. This shifting trend towards usage of convenient electronic devices is expected to propel the growth of the electrical and electronics segment.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute the largest share in the global Base Metals Mining Industry due to favorable government policies in the construction industry such as high foreign direct investment (FDI) in China and India. The

European and the North American markets are projected to register healthy CAGRs owing to the high demand for base metals in the automotive industry. The increasing sale of automobiles and innovation in the automotive industry are factors expected to augment the growth of the base metals mining market in the regions.

